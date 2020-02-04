Tessanne Chin welcomes baby girl

Jamaican songstress Tessanne Chin is now a mom! She gave birth to her first child, Zaia Christine Crooks on Saturday, February 1st.

She shared the amazing news with her followers on Instagram on Tuesday.

“We are completely and utterly in love And grateful to God for you our darling girl,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram Zaia Christine Crooks 01.02.2020 7lbs15oz We are completely and utterly in love And grateful to God for you our darling girl . A massive Thank You to all of the amazing nurses in the maternity ward at @andrewsmemorialhospital !!! May god bless each and every one of you . Eternal gratitude to Dr. Michael Abrahams @mikeyabrahams and all who stood with him… Best Doctor Ever! #forevergrateful #Light #GiftFromGod #ZaiZai #ZaiBoo #ThisLittleLightOfMine

Congrats Tessanne!