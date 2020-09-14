Tessanne has entered the chat: Singer effortlessly stuns in #LighterChallenge

Several fans and entertainers have been doing the #LighterChallenge, but singer Tessanne Chin left the competition in the dust when she entered the contest.

Shenseea launched the #LighterChallenge last week following the release of Lighter, which she did with Tarrus Riley for his Healing album.

Entertainers like Teejay, Protoje, Tami Chin and Wayne Marshall, as well as many fans, have done the challenge. But when Tessanne gave fans a taste of the song on Sunday, they were in awe, and so too was her daughter who watched as she sang.

View this post on Instagram Iâ€™m a bit late Ÿ‘€ but what the heck having a bit of Sunday fun wid my #Zaia #LighterChallenge @shenseea and @tarrusrileyja yâ€™all killed it !!! Beautiful voices man Ÿ˜˜Ÿ™Œâ¤ï¸Ÿ”¥A post shared by Tessanne Chin (@thebestess) on Sep 13, 2020 at 4:20pm PDT

â€œIâ€™m a bit late Ÿ‘€ but what the heck having a bit of Sunday fun wid my #Zaia #LighterChallenge @shenseea and @tarrusrileyja yâ€™all killed it !!! Beautiful voices man,â€ Tessanne captioned the post.

The video was viewed almost 100,000 times on Tessanneâ€™s Instagram page, and shared by both Shenseea and Tarrus Riley on their pages, receiving more than 350,000 views combined.

The common sentiment among social media users was that the â€˜competition doneâ€™.

â€œDance lock off people. Itâ€™s a wrap,â€ one person said on Instagram. â€œMi nah badda submit mine Ÿ˜« it donâ€™t make any sense,â€ another person added.

Tessanneâ€™s sister, Tami Chin, was also in the comments section providing support. â€œWho bad lakka she???? Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥ @thebestess and #ZaiZai is the best HYPE MAN EVER,â€ she said.

And media personality Terri-Karelle Reid wanted to hear Tessanne sing live. â€œI want to trade places with that baby!! Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚ My gawwd what a blessing you are @thebestess,â€ she said.