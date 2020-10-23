Tessellated puts women centre stage in upcoming series

Genre-bending artiste Tessellated

is gearing up to release a mini profile series highlighting a group of women

who take centre stage in his latest project, Me and My Lady.

The music video was released late last month and stars 17 women including singers Lila Iké and Naomi Cowan vibing to the Afro-jazz record.

“I’m cool with all these women and they are super dope people,” he said in a recent Instagram post. “Aside from how they look, they are just amazing. They are doing crazy things in their own lives. A lot of them are in the arts, some of them are in other fields as well. I actually want to share more about them with you for you guys to know who they are cause how they look is just the tiniest piece of that. So what I’m going to give you soon is a little mini series talking with some of these women and just having them introduce themselves to you and find out about everything that’s going in their lives and who they are.”

The other women include fashion designer Anna-Lisa Guthrie, stylist Anya Swapp, photographer Destinee Condison and filmmaker Didi Beck.

Tessellated shared the inspiration behind the video concept.

“It was a super last minute thing…all these women here are actually some really good friends and I reached out to them just to get some videos of them dancing, get some videos of them enjoying the song just to share on social media. Naturally it was last minute, I didn’t think everyone would get back to me but everyone loved the song and hit me back really quick, nuff love to them for that. I realised these are some dope visuals, let me edit them together, drop some lyrics on that and this could actually be something… That was just that. It was just one of those things where things just work out.”

Me and My Lady was produced by Tessellated and Holland-based Tera Kòrá, and forms part of the upcoming EP Tropics Vol 1.