Tessellated to release EP before year’s end

Singing sensation Tessallated is set to release a new EP in October.

The artiste made the disclosure during an interview with BUZZ during the recent launch of acclaimed producer, Ainsley ‘Notnice’ Morris’ album King Midas. He did not give a date for the release but said the project will be a reflection of his journey in the music business.

“Right now this project that I’m coming out with in October is a reflection of that journey and it gives a kind of little slices of how the sound has been progressing and what it’s going to become,” Tessellated said.

“To me, the way I see it, art reflects life… and I’m blessed to have that’s filled with positive,” he said.

Tessellated burst on the music scene with the hit, Pine And Ginger, in collaboration with Amindi and Valleyz. Just over a year on from that release, he has become a brand ambassador for Apple’s AirPods.

He is also in negotiations with global distribution company OneRPM who will handle the distribution of his music. He’s confident that OneRPm will do justice to his efforts. “It’s been a while we have been without a major distributor in the island to connect with the artistes. So once I heard that they were down here we connected,” he said.