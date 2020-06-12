Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert expecting their second daughter

Teyana

Taylor and Iman Shumpert are expecting their second child.

Taylor shared the news in a music video for her new single Wake Up Love today, June 12.

In the accompanying video, Taylor can be seen sharing a tender family moment with Shumpert and Iman, their four-year-old daughter, before lifting her shirt to reveal her baby bump.

The 29-year-old actress and singer told People Magazine, “We’re ready, and we’re very excited. Iman is super excited. Junie is ecstatic — I’m talking super ecstatic. Everybody is just excited. I can’t wait. I’ve got three more months left until we meet our little princess.”

The couple, and final decision-maker Iman, have explored many baby names but are not yet settled on one.