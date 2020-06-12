Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert expecting their second daughter

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert expecting their second daughterFriday, June 12, 2020
|
Teyana
Taylor and Iman Shumpert are expecting their second child.
Taylor shared the news in a music video for her new single Wake Up Love today, June 12.
In the accompanying video, Taylor can be seen sharing a tender family moment with Shumpert and Iman, their four-year-old daughter, before lifting her shirt to reveal her baby bump.
The 29-year-old actress and singer told People Magazine, “We’re ready, and we’re very excited. Iman is super excited. Junie is ecstatic — I’m talking super ecstatic. Everybody is just excited. I can’t wait. I’ve got three more months left until we meet our little princess.”
The couple, and final decision-maker Iman, have explored many baby names but are not yet settled on one.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy