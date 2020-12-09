Thank you! Charly Black grateful for 62M Spotify streams

Jamaican

entertainer Charly Black is now expressing gratitude to his fans after

receiving more than 62 million streams on Spotify.

For 2020, the dancehall artiste had 62.2 million streams and 10.7 million listeners in 92 countries. His songs were listened to for 3.1 million hours.

That is no small feat, and Charly Black is grateful.

“All my fans them worldwide I want to tell you all thanks for supporting me Teamunstoppable forever,” he captioned a post with his Spotify numbers.

But the deejay is no stranger to big numbers or success, as his hit Gyal Yuh A Party Animal has received Diamond certification. The music video for the Kurt Riley-produced track has also racked up more than 87 million views on YouTube. There were also millions of views for the version he did with Latin star Luis Fonsi, as well as the one with Daddy Yankee. The track has also spent time on Billboard.