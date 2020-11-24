Thank you, John Legend: Stephen McGregor produced songs for singer’s Grammy-nominated album

Jamaican

producer Stephen McGregor has every reason to celebrate after John Legend’s Bigger

Love album, which he worked on, was nominated for a Grammy Award.

McGregor produced two tracks – Bigger Love and Don’t Walk Away featuring Koffee – for the album that was released in June.

And now, he is celebrating after the album was nominated in the ‘Best R&B Album’ category of the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards that will be aired in January.

“Another 1! First time in this category. Thank you @johnlegend for the opportunity to produce songs on this masterpiece! #BiggerLove #DontWalkAway much love to everyone involved & congrats to all my fellow nominees,” McGregor said in an Instagram post following the announcement today (November 24).

This isn’t McGregor’s first rodeo, as he has produced and written for Grammy-winning albums like Shakira’s El Dorado (Best Latin Pop Album) and Damian Marley’s Stony Hill (Best Reggae Album). He has also worked on other Grammy nominated projects like Drake’s Views, Chronixx’s Chronology and Burna Boy’s African Giant.