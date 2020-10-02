Thank you, OnlyFans: D’Angel goes Porsche shopping

Looks like those OnlyFans coins are really rolling in for dancehall artiste Dâ€™Angel.

The Stronger singer recently went Porsche shopping and made quite a big show out of it. Posting a video of herself at the luxury car dealership, inspecting different models of the expensive brand, Dâ€™Angel asked fans;

â€œWhich one do you think I should get?â€ with the hashtag #ThanksOnlyFans

View this post on Instagram Which one do you think I should get? Hashtag #ThanksOnlyFansA post shared by Michelle Downer (@dangelmusic) on Oct 1, 2020 at 3:00pm PDT

Naturally, her fans were very quick with the suggestions.

â€œDonâ€™t know what them name but the grey one me like,â€ one fan commented.

â€œThe red Porsche , will suit u Angel . Way to go,â€ another commented.

â€œI like the grey itâ€™s hotttŸ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥ plus it will definitely handle the road â€¦.yes Angie dweet big,â€ another added. Â

While Dâ€™Angel did not make a purchase that day, fans are speculating that the self-proclaimed â€˜Lady of Dancehallâ€™ will be back soon to cop for herself one of those luxury rides.