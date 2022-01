Thank you, OnlyFans: D’Angel goes Porsche shopping

Looks like those OnlyFans coins are really rolling in for dancehall artiste D’Angel.

The Stronger singer recently went Porsche shopping and made quite a big show out of it. Posting a video of herself at the luxury car dealership, inspecting different models of the expensive brand, D’Angel asked fans;

“Which one do you think I should get?†with the hashtag #ThanksOnlyFans

Naturally, her fans were very quick with the suggestions.

“Don’t know what them name but the grey one me like,†one fan commented.

“The red Porsche , will suit u Angel . Way to go,†another commented.

“I like the grey it’s hotttŸ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥ plus it will definitely handle the road ….yes Angie dweet big,†another added. Â

While D’Angel did not make a purchase that day, fans are speculating that the self-proclaimed ‘Lady of Dancehall’ will be back soon to cop for herself one of those luxury rides.