Thank you, OnlyFans: D’Angel goes Porsche shopping

Thank you, OnlyFans: D’Angel goes Porsche shoppingFriday, October 02, 2020
|
Looks like those OnlyFans coins are really rolling in for dancehall artiste Dâ€™Angel.
The Stronger singer recently went Porsche shopping and made quite a big show out of it. Posting a video of herself at the luxury car dealership, inspecting different models of the expensive brand, Dâ€™Angel asked fans;
â€œWhich one do you think I should get?â€ with the hashtag #ThanksOnlyFans
Naturally, her fans were very quick with the suggestions.
â€œDonâ€™t know what them name but the grey one me like,â€ one fan commented.
â€œThe red Porsche , will suit u Angel . Way to go,â€ another commented.
â€œI like the grey itâ€™s hotttŸ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥ plus it will definitely handle the road â€¦.yes Angie dweet big,â€ another added. Â
While Dâ€™Angel did not make a purchase that day, fans are speculating that the self-proclaimed â€˜Lady of Dancehallâ€™ will be back soon to cop for herself one of those luxury rides.
