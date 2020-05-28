That girl Shelly-Ann! Mystery shrouds Fraser-Pryce’s status at MVP

Four-time 100m World Champion Shelly-Ann

Fraser-Pryce may no longer be training at the club which defined her journey to

becoming one of the world’s greatest female sprinters.

Reports are that Fraser-Pryce, who is also a two-time Olympic 100m champion, is no longer at MVP under the guidance of revered coach Stephen Francis.

The ‘Pocket Rocket’ is reported to have been seen training at the National Stadium in Kingston, away from her MVP partners who are put through their paces at the neighbouring Stadium East.

She briefly broke ranks with MVP once before in 2017 to train with Reynaldo Walcott, but returned to MVP and Francis shortly after.

Calls to contact MVP President, Bruce James, for comment went unanswered.