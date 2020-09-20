That Rihanna reign just won’t let up! New Savage X Fenty show coming Oct. 2

That Rihanna reign just won’t let up! New Savage X Fenty show coming Oct. 2Sunday, September 20, 2020
|
Rihanna’s
annual Savage X
Fenty show will come to Amazon Prime Video on October 2.
The show will debut the star’s Fall 2020 lingerie collection exclusively on the streaming platform.
Featured among the celebrity-studded cast of performers and models are Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs and Normani.
Additionally, Lizzo, Demi Moore, Paris Hilton and Willow Smith will strut their stuff on the show’s catwalk for the first time.
The Savage X Fenty Fall 2020 collection will be available for purchase in Amazon’s fashion store and on the Savage X Fenty website.
Rihanna is the executive producer and creative director of Savage X Fenty show.
