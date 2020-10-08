That was quick! The Virgos now have 50k subscribers

Three videos

and three weeks after starting their YouTube channel, singer Romain Virgo and wife

Elizabeth are already celebrating 50,000 subscribers.

The two started their channel, â€˜The Virgosâ€™, on September 17 with a fun video, introducing themselves and encouraging followers to subscribe. Like their first video, their â€˜How We Metâ€™ piece had more than 200,000 views. There was also a â€˜bath timeâ€™ video with the two bathing their twin girls.

To celebrate their 50,000 subscribers, the Virgos shared another sweet video on Wednesday.

â€œWeâ€™re celebrating our 50K Subscribers milestone on The Virgos Youtube Channel with the Behind The Scenes of The Proposal,â€ Romain said on Instagram.

On YouTube, they expressed gratitude for the views and their subscribers. The channel now has more than 57,000 subscribers. Â

â€œWe are encouraged by the subscriptions, the comments. Just the mere fact that yâ€™all take time out of your days to just stop by our channel and show us love, it means a lot,â€ Elizabeth said at the beginning of their fourth YouTube video.

And as the viewers started seeing behind the scenes of their proposal shoot, they fell in love with the couple again.

â€œThis is just most beautiful Ÿ˜ â¤ and emotionalŸ˜¢Ÿ˜­ moment, I just love to see this, I watch this way too much times,â€ one person said.

â€œLawd mi bawlllll this was beautiful I so love you both and may the Lord continue to bless your union,â€ another person added.

However, this is not the first time that the public would be seeing the proposal, as Romain shared clips from the shoot in a 2018 video for . That video has been viewed more than two million times. In This Together