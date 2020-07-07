â€˜Thatâ€™s Jamaicaâ€™s babyâ€™: Twitter gushes over Olympia Lightning Bolt

â€˜Thatâ€™s Jamaicaâ€™s babyâ€™: Twitter gushes over Olympia Lightning BoltTuesday, July 07, 2020
Nearly two months after her birth, the world got its first glimpse of Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennettâ€™s daughter, Olympia on Tuesday (July 7), and many people, like myself, have melted into a puddle as we were simply awestruck.
Scores of Jamaicans on social media immediately gushed over the infant babeâ€™s innocence and natural photogenicity as Bennett and Bolt shared the heart-warming photos for millions to see.
So much so, that â€˜Boltâ€™ and â€˜Olympiaâ€™ have become trending topics on Twitter.
â€œMy giftâ€¦ Olympia Lightning Bolt,â€ Bennett captioned one of the many images as the babe stared, intrigued by the camera.
Some Twitter users were thoroughly pleased with the name choice, calling it â€˜regalâ€™ and iconic.
Others were just happy both parents took their time and shared their bundle of joy unbothered by outside pressures.
Awwâ€¦BUZZ fam!
Iâ€™m sorry, I need a moment. Sheâ€™s. Just. So. PRECIOUS!!
Alexa, play Everything Changes by Sara Bareilles cuz this is too much.
The moment was especially touching for the sprint king as Bennett celebrating her birthday.
â€œI want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and to let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face,â€ Bolt began in his Instagram post.
The first child of the long-time couple, Olympia was born on Sunday, May 17, at the Nuttall Hospital in Kingston.
