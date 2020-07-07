â€˜Thatâ€™s Jamaicaâ€™s babyâ€™: Twitter gushes over Olympia Lightning Bolt

Nearly two months after her birth, the world got its first glimpse of Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennettâ€™s daughter, Olympia on Tuesday (July 7), and many people, like myself, have melted into a puddle as we were simply awestruck.

Scores of Jamaicans on social media immediately gushed over the infant babeâ€™s innocence and natural photogenicity as Bennett and Bolt shared the heart-warming photos for millions to see.

A Jamaica daughter that eno.â€” ‘¨’’Š Ÿ (@jordanfibonacci) July 7, 2020

So much so, that â€˜Boltâ€™ and â€˜Olympiaâ€™ have become trending topics on Twitter.

Serenaâ€™s baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, and Usain Boltâ€™s baby girl, Olympia Lightning Bolt. The great Olympias. Daughters of GOATS. â€” Gennette Cordova (@GNCordova) pic.twitter.com/4OtVWNLjSjJuly 7, 2020

â€œMy giftâ€¦ Olympia Lightning Bolt,â€ Bennett captioned one of the many images as the babe stared, intrigued by the camera.

View this post on Instagram My giftâ€¦ Olympia Lightning BoltA post shared by Kasi J. Bennett (@kasi.b) on Jul 7, 2020 at 9:10am PDT

Some Twitter users were thoroughly pleased with the name choice, calling it â€˜regalâ€™ and iconic.

Never see a name fit a baby so yet Olympia Ÿ˜ â€” bread crust Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@hoeleeshitt) #olympiabolt pic.twitter.com/6hTslhRkdyJuly 7, 2020

Olympia Lightning Bolt sounds like a legendary and luxurious name.â€” Cancelled. (@StillNita) July 7, 2020

Others were just happy both parents took their time and shared their bundle of joy unbothered by outside pressures.

I am so happy Kasi and Usain were able to enjoy their bundle of joy all to themselves until they were ready to show the world. Ÿ’œŸ’œŸ’œŸ’œâ€” Seachel (@CashMom__) July 7, 2020

Awwâ€¦BUZZ fam!

Iâ€™m sorry, I need a moment. Sheâ€™s. Just. So. PRECIOUS!!

Alexa, play Everything Changes by Sara Bareilles cuz this is too much.

Kasi and Olympia Bolt! â€” Zj Sparks â€“ Discipline Is FreedomŸ’¥Ÿ‘‚ Ÿ¶ (@Sparkiebaby) Happy Birthday Kasi! #TheBolts pic.twitter.com/LaeDDJ9L9wJuly 7, 2020

The moment was especially touching for the sprint king as Bennett celebrating her birthday.

â€œI want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and to let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face,â€ Bolt began in his Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and To let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family. I Love you and happy 21th birthday Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚.A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on Jul 7, 2020 at 9:06am PDT

The first child of the long-time couple, Olympia was born on Sunday, May 17, at the Nuttall Hospital in Kingston.