â€˜Thatâ€™s Jamaicaâ€™s babyâ€™: Twitter gushes over Olympia Lightning Bolt

Nearly two months after her birth, the world got its first glimpse of Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett’s daughter, Olympia on Tuesday (July 7), and many people, like myself, have melted into a puddle as we were simply awestruck.

Scores of Jamaicans on social media immediately gushed over the infant babe’s innocence and natural photogenicity as Bennett and Bolt shared the heart-warming photos for millions to see.

A Jamaica daughter that eno.— ‘¨’’Š Ÿ (@jordanfibonacci) July 7, 2020

So much so, that ‘Bolt’ and ‘Olympia’ have become trending topics on Twitter.

Serena’s baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, and Usain Bolt’s baby girl, Olympia Lightning Bolt. The great Olympias. Daughters of GOATS. — Gennette Cordova (@GNCordova) pic.twitter.com/4OtVWNLjSjJuly 7, 2020

“My gift… Olympia Lightning Bolt,†Bennett captioned one of the many images as the babe stared, intrigued by the camera.

Some Twitter users were thoroughly pleased with the name choice, calling it ‘regal’ and iconic.

Never see a name fit a baby so yet Olympia Ÿ˜ — bread crust Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@hoeleeshitt) #olympiabolt pic.twitter.com/6hTslhRkdyJuly 7, 2020

Olympia Lightning Bolt sounds like a legendary and luxurious name.— Cancelled. (@StillNita) July 7, 2020

Others were just happy both parents took their time and shared their bundle of joy unbothered by outside pressures.

I am so happy Kasi and Usain were able to enjoy their bundle of joy all to themselves until they were ready to show the world. Ÿ’œŸ’œŸ’œŸ’œâ€” Seachel (@CashMom__) July 7, 2020

Aww…BUZZ fam!

I’m sorry, I need a moment. She’s. Just. So. PRECIOUS!!

Alexa, play Everything Changes by Sara Bareilles cuz this is too much.

Kasi and Olympia Bolt! — Zj Sparks – Discipline Is FreedomŸ’¥Ÿ‘‚ Ÿ¶ (@Sparkiebaby) Happy Birthday Kasi! #TheBolts pic.twitter.com/LaeDDJ9L9wJuly 7, 2020

The moment was especially touching for the sprint king as Bennett celebrating her birthday.

“I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and to let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face,†Bolt began in his Instagram post.

The first child of the long-time couple, Olympia was born on Sunday, May 17, at the Nuttall Hospital in Kingston.