That’s major! Popcaan tapped by Maroon 5 for ‘Nobody’s Love’ remix

That’s major! Popcaan tapped by Maroon 5 for ‘Nobody’s Love’ remixWednesday, October 14, 2020
|
Popcaan will feature on an upcoming song by
Maroon 5, adding more weight to his international rise.
The American band, led by Adam Levine, made the announcement on its social media platforms today.
The collaborative effort is a remix of its Nobody’s Love which will be released on Friday. The original version of the track dropped in July of this year, with the official music video racking up 19.7 million views on YouTube so far.
Popcaan, who shared artwork for the single on his Instagram page, commented “Let’s go!!!” on Maroon 5’s post to the platform.
The ‘Unruly Boss’ has been building his international résumé with several noted features, including Drake’s appearance on two of his Fixtape singles Twist & Turn and All I Need. The former also featured PARTYNEXTDOOR.
