That’s major! Romeich gives his son big birthday surprise

That’s major! Romeich gives his son big birthday surpriseSaturday, October 17, 2020
|
Artiste manager
Romeich Major gave his son, Xzander, a big surprise on Friday, popping up at
his United States home ahead of his birthday on Monday.
In a video Romeich shared on Instagram on Friday, he is seen walking up the stairs inside a house. He then walks quietly towards the teenagerâ€™s room and knocks on the door.
When he opened the door, Xzander was in shock.
Oh my God,â€ Xzander said. â€œI knew it! I knew it was you,â€ he said as he hugged his dad, giving him a few slaps on his back in the process.
â€œYou lied to me. Whatâ€™s wrong with you?,â€ he continued, as Romeich reminded him that he had promised to give him a major surprise for his birthday.
Romeich, in his caption, said that he will be spending the entire weekend with his son.
â€œMonday is @xtramajorr bday so all he asked for was for me to come spend his day with him so I told him I canâ€™t because I have work but had to move around things and come make sure my biggest motivation happy!!!! Love u son so we gonna get a entire weekend,â€ he said.
Xzander also reposted the video on Instagram. â€œI think I got the best birthday gift I couldâ€™ve asked for,â€ he said in his caption.
Romeichâ€™s post has been liked more than 41,000 times, and there were tons of comments.
â€œSweet like sugah! Ÿ¥º @romeichentertainment. Much luv and respect to you and all the great Dads out there! This is wonderful,â€ media personality Miss Kitty said.
Entertainer Spice added: â€œThe things that matter the most to them.â€
There was even a comment from politician Lisa Hanna, who said: â€œLove love love this â¤ï¸â€¼ï¸â¤ï¸ @romeichentertainment.â€
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy