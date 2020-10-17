That’s major! Romeich gives his son big birthday surprise

Artiste manager

Romeich Major gave his son, Xzander, a big surprise on Friday, popping up at

his United States home ahead of his birthday on Monday.

In a video Romeich shared on Instagram on Friday, he is seen walking up the stairs inside a house. He then walks quietly towards the teenagerâ€™s room and knocks on the door.

When he opened the door, Xzander was in shock.

Oh my God,â€ Xzander said. â€œI knew it! I knew it was you,â€ he said as he hugged his dad, giving him a few slaps on his back in the process.

â€œYou lied to me. Whatâ€™s wrong with you?,â€ he continued, as Romeich reminded him that he had promised to give him a major surprise for his birthday.

Romeich, in his caption, said that he will be spending the entire weekend with his son.

â€œMonday is @xtramajorr bday so all he asked for was for me to come spend his day with him so I told him I canâ€™t because I have work but had to move around things and come make sure my biggest motivation happy!!!! Love u son so we gonna get a entire weekend,â€ he said.

View this post on Instagram Monday is @xtramajorr bday so all he asked for was for me to come spend his day with him so i told him i cant because i have work but had to move around things and come make sure my biggest motivation happy!!!! Love u son so we gonna get a entire weekend!!!!!A post shared by Romeich entertainment (@romeichentertainment) on Oct 16, 2020 at 2:34pm PDT

Xzander also reposted the video on Instagram. â€œI think I got the best birthday gift I couldâ€™ve asked for,â€ he said in his caption.

Romeichâ€™s post has been liked more than 41,000 times, and there were tons of comments.

â€œSweet like sugah! Ÿ¥º @romeichentertainment. Much luv and respect to you and all the great Dads out there! This is wonderful,â€ media personality Miss Kitty said.

Entertainer Spice added: â€œThe things that matter the most to them.â€

There was even a comment from politician Lisa Hanna, who said: â€œLove love love this â¤ï¸â€¼ï¸â¤ï¸ @romeichentertainment.â€