That’s MAJOR! Romeich launching new clothing line

Jamaican

businessman Romeich Major is launching a new clothing line called Major.

The world got a view of the first outfit from the clothing line on Monday when dancehall artiste Ding Dong rocked a black and white piece.

Romeich explained that Major will come under his Romeich Wear brand that already provides branded clothing for corporate entities, as well as Jamaican entertainers.

“MAJOR things happening!! This is the first outfit from my new clothing line under @romeichwear brand call Major!!!! Take another step in life of #majorfashion #majorlifestyle @dingdongravers history first person to Rock this Brand!!!! #romeichwear,†Romeich said in an Instagram post on Monday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WORLD DING Ÿ‘‘ (@dingdongravers)

Within two hours, Romeich’s post was liked more than 3,500 times. And while some people compared the outfit to prison gear or a zebra, most people seemed to like it.

“If the suit bad 1 more time,†one person said. Another added: “This sicqŸ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥â€