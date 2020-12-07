That’s MAJOR! Romeich launching new clothing line

Jamaican

businessman Romeich Major is launching a new clothing line called Major.

The world got a view of the first outfit from the clothing line on Monday when dancehall artiste Ding Dong rocked a black and white piece.

Romeich explained that Major will come under his Romeich Wear brand that already provides branded clothing for corporate entities, as well as Jamaican entertainers.

â€œMAJOR things happening!! This is the first outfit from my new clothing line under @romeichwear brand call Major!!!! Take another step in life of #majorfashion #majorlifestyle @dingdongravers history first person to Rock this Brand!!!! #romeichwear,â€ Romeich said in an Instagram post on Monday.

Within two hours, Romeichâ€™s post was liked more than 3,500 times. And while some people compared the outfit to prison gear or a zebra, most people seemed to like it.

â€œIf the suit bad 1 more time,â€ one person said. Another added: â€œThis sicqŸ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥â€