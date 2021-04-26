‘That’s my bro’: Shenseea is over the Romeich dating rumours

‘That’s my bro’: Shenseea is over the Romeich dating rumoursMonday, April 26, 2021
|
Shenseea is not in a romantic relationship with her manager, Romeich Major and she wants y’all to stop spreading that rumour like yesterday.
The Blessed singer made the appeal while responding to a fan who wanted to know if Romeich’s daughter was born through surrogacy.
“Did you and @Shenseea have a surrogate? Caz I can’t understand how yuh 1 suh brite and get pickney outside the relationship. You are not the first, but yuh brite bad,” the very angry fan commented under the post of Romeich revealing his daughter to the world.
That comment was one of many tagging Shenseea and demanding that she addressed it. And that she did.
Sheenseea made a screenshot of the post and shared it to her Instagram stories. She had this fervent request; “Can we please move past this rumour now, @romeichentertainment and I are not in a relationship, that’s my bro, honestly, and that’s my God child honestly.”
So BUZZ Fam, do you think the rumour mill will stay grinding?
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy