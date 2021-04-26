‘That’s my bro’: Shenseea is over the Romeich dating rumours

Shenseea is not in a romantic relationship with her manager, Romeich Major and she wants y’all to stop spreading that rumour like yesterday.

The Blessed singer made the appeal while responding to a fan who wanted to know if Romeich’s daughter was born through surrogacy.

“Did you and @Shenseea have a surrogate? Caz I can’t understand how yuh 1 suh brite and get pickney outside the relationship. You are not the first, but yuh brite bad,” the very angry fan commented under the post of Romeich revealing his daughter to the world.

That comment was one of many tagging Shenseea and demanding that she addressed it. And that she did.

Sheenseea made a screenshot of the post and shared it to her Instagram stories. She had this fervent request; “Can we please move past this rumour now, @romeichentertainment and I are not in a relationship, that’s my bro, honestly, and that’s my God child honestly.”

