That’s So Raven: Actress marries wife in secret backyard ceremony

Actress Raven-Symoné Pearman is

officially married and the usually private star is sharing her happiness with

the world. Pearman broke the news on her Instagram page on Thursday, June 18,

by uploading photos of her secret backyard wedding to her wife, Miranda Maday.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs Pearman-Maday,” she partly captioned in one of several photos of the couple on Instagram.

Though COVID-19 has disrupted the usual flow of things, the actress and her belle were not about to let a pandemic get in the way of having their wedding. Plus, it’s Pride Month, why not?

Celebrities including Queen Latifah, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Winnie Harlow and Da Brat sent their congratulations.

In a separate post, Pearman thanked her loved ones and fans for their support.

“The outpouring of love and congratulations have filled our hearts immensely,” she said. “Thank you to everyone!!!! I won’t bombard y’all with too many pix, but yeah more music soon! Hehe.”

In April, Pearman made headlines after a flirty conversation with rapper DaBaby went viral. DaBaby confessed his feelings for the Disney star during the live video, and even said she was like his girlfriend during high school.

The chat turned into an in-person meet up when DaBaby pulled up to her home the same day to gift her some ice cream. Fans couldn’t help but share tweets and memes of the two, which Pearman never seriously addressed. In 2014, she said she doesn’t subscribe to labels, be it African American or gay.