That’s the spirit! Boom matching Shenseea’s tablet donation

That’s the spirit! Boom matching Shenseea’s tablet donationSaturday, December 19, 2020
|
Dancehall
artiste Shenseea has announced that Boom Energy Drink will be matching her
recent tablet donation.
In an Instagram post on Saturday, the Boom ambassador said that the company plans to donate dozens of the devices.
“My company, Boom, is matching my giveaway. They are giving away over 100 hundred tablets too,” she said in the video.
In the caption, it was explained that in order to get one of the gadgets, the entrants must state why their children deserve to get one as a Christmas gift. The company’s account must also be tagged, and a bottle of the beverage must be visible in the video. The winners will be chosen randomly.
This donation follows one done by Shenseea in early November. She gave away 100 tablets to children who were not able to access online classes because they did not have the necessary devices.
