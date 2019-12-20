That’s thick! Dumpling remix nears 10 million views on YouTube

The hot remix

The video was uploaded October 28 and has since been in heavy rotation on other platforms making Stylo G a household name in Jamaica while also adding to the fame of Spice and Sean Paul.

The original video for ‘Dumpling’ has gotten a little over 5 million views so far* which can be considered a success in its own right after being uploaded some four months ago.

Dumpling remix is following in the successful path of Stylo G’s previous hit with Nicki Minaj and Vybz Kartel, ‘Touch Down‘, which has a little over 13 million views* even though it doesn’t have an official video.

*At the time of writing.