That’s wild! Tory Lanez brings ‘Quarantine Radio’ to OnlyFans

That’s wild! Tory Lanez brings ‘Quarantine Radio’ to OnlyFansSaturday, November 14, 2020
|
Canadian entertainer Tory Lanez has taken his raunchy â€˜Quarantine Radioâ€™ content to OnlyFans.
Claiming that the show, which began earlier this year, was too â€˜wildâ€™ for Instagram, Lanez brought it to the adult-oriented platform.
And while it was free to watch it on Instagram Live, viewers will have to fork out US$9.99 per month to view the content on OnlyFans.
So far, there have been nine posts on the page which went live on Friday.
â€œQUARANTINE RADIO â€¦â€¦.. IS FINALLY â€¦. GOING TO â€œONLY FANSâ€ Ÿ˜ˆŸ˜ˆŸ˜ˆŸ”¥Ÿ‘Ÿ‘Ÿ¤«Ÿ¤«Ÿ˜ˆŸ¾â˜”ï¸â˜”ï¸ â€¦. Follow Q Radio on ONLY FANS â€¦.. AND ima say this here â€¦.. Donâ€™t be mad if u LOVE HER and CATXH HER ON â€œQRadio ONLY FANSâ€ â€¦ cuz 9 outta 10 times â€¦. YOU GONE KNOW THE GIRLS ON MY PAGE,â€ Lanez said in an Instagram post on Friday.
Later in the day, he partnered with Pink Party World to give viewers a sneak peek of what to expect on OnlyFans. During that live session, several females were seen â€˜twerkingâ€™ and throwing milk on each other with a bit of kissing in the mix.
Lanez, who has been charged in relation to the Megan Thee Stallion shooting in July, hosted the first â€˜Quarantine Radioâ€™ in March. By April, he had more than 300,000 viewers tuning in the see raunchy content on his Instagram Live feed.
