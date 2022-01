That’s wild! Tory Lanez brings ‘Quarantine Radio’ to OnlyFans

Canadian entertainer Tory Lanez has taken his raunchy ‘Quarantine Radio’ content to OnlyFans.

Claiming that the show, which began earlier this year, was too ‘wild’ for Instagram, Lanez brought it to the adult-oriented platform.

And while it was free to watch it on Instagram Live, viewers will have to fork out US$9.99 per month to view the content on OnlyFans.

So far, there have been nine posts on the page which went live on Friday.

“QUARANTINE RADIO …….. IS FINALLY …. GOING TO “ONLY FANS†Ÿ˜ˆŸ˜ˆŸ˜ˆŸ”¥Ÿ‘Ÿ‘Ÿ¤«Ÿ¤«Ÿ˜ˆŸ¾â˜”ï¸â˜”ï¸ â€¦. Follow Q Radio on ONLY FANS ….. AND ima say this here ….. Don’t be mad if u LOVE HER and CATXH HER ON “QRadio ONLY FANS†… cuz 9 outta 10 times …. YOU GONE KNOW THE GIRLS ON MY PAGE,†Lanez said in an Instagram post on Friday.

Later in the day, he partnered with Pink Party World to give viewers a sneak peek of what to expect on OnlyFans. During that live session, several females were seen ‘twerking’ and throwing milk on each other with a bit of kissing in the mix.

Lanez, who has been charged in relation to the Megan Thee Stallion shooting in July, hosted the first ‘Quarantine Radio’ in March. By April, he had more than 300,000 viewers tuning in the see raunchy content on his Instagram Live feed.