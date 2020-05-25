The 10 dumbest dancehall songs

When they first hit the airwaves we wondered if we lost some brain cells listening to the drivel that people seek to classify as music. Indeed, music may be subjective, and many may say it boils down to who is listening and what they get out of it, but let’s have a moment of honesty. Over the decades people have penned some songs that leave us wondering if they were either under the influence or clean out of inspiration when they went into the studio and recorded these musical ‘missteps’.

They were neither well-crafted nor creative, even to the untrained ear. Yet, while the lyrics may leave a lot to be desired, many went on to be chart-toppers and popular on the party scene. Hence, it is fair to declare that one man’s musical mess is another man’s masterpiece. Peruse the list below and see if you would swap out a few and concoct your own silly song list.

1. My Cup by Richie Loop: Now some songs may be catchy and all but shouldn’t they also make sense? We assume this is a play on “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas” but it just didn’t Maths out no matter how many times we carried the one and added three.

2. Ring Ding Ding by L.O.C.: While kids loved it, it is easily one of the most annoying songs ever voiced. The dance wasn’t much to write about either, so we won’t.

3. Bad Man Forward, Bad Man Pull Up by Ding Dong: If ever a silly ditty could get people running back and forth it was this one. It’s hard to believe this is the song that brought Ding Dong to the forefront of dancehall’s most entertaining performers.

4. A Yah So Nice by Potential Kid: Another huge hit that was a ‘hodge- podge’ of madness thrown together in three minutes of entertainment. It did give us a great catch phrase though.

5. A Deh Suh Nice by Macka Diamond: Now, Macka has made a couple of songs that have some questions marks but we’re still trying to figure out why this mature woman made a song about being beaten…with a hammer.

6. Knock It Knock It (One Don Badness) by Kassanova: Just go to Youtube and have a listen…we’ve already said too much.

7. Hello (remix) by LA Lewis: We’re not sure what the British superstar Adele did to LA Lewis, on one of his many trips to visit the Queen, to deserve this travesty of a remake.

8. Stucky by Bounty Killer: Now before the ‘War Lord’ fans come at me, let me declare that I am also a fan BUT this song is a straight up ‘diss’ to women everywhere. Have you listened to the lyrics?

9. Wild Apache by Super Cat: The riddim was awesome but for five minutes plus Super Cat had two words that were scratched and re-scratched over and over.

10. Somebody Just Poop by Goofy: Back then he was not called Mr G, it was just Goofy, and that’s just what this song is, goofy and dumb.