‘The Batman’ filming paused after crew member tests positive for COVID-19

Filming of The

Batman has been put on pause after a member of the production team tested

positive for the novel coronavirus.

About seven weeks into the filming of the movie, it was put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shooting restarted recently after months of delay, and already that has been halted.

“A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement.

The movie was being filmed in the United Kingdom.

Due to the previous delays, The Batman’s release was pushed back to October 1, 2021.

The Batman is being directed by Matt Reeves, with Robert Pattinson playing the Caped Crusader. It also stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.