The collab you didn’t see coming: Romain Virgo and Ding Dong team up for new song

The collab you didn’t see coming: Romain Virgo and Ding Dong team up for new songWednesday, November 11, 2020
|
Jamaican entertainers
Ding Dong and Romain Virgo have collaborated on a new track called Weh Mi
Duh People.
The song will be released on Friday on Romeich Entertainmentâ€™s â€˜Internet Badnessâ€™ Rhythm.
Romeich shared the news on Tuesday via Instagram.
â€œWait till this drop friday a problems!!!!! @dingdongravers @realromainvirgo #wehmidopeople on the #INTERNETBADNESS riddim this Friday,â€ he captioned a post with the preview of the song.
Like his manager, Ding Dong, who is known for his many dance songs, is also eager to drop the track. â€œBig big f**king song bro,â€ he said.
Similarly, Romain believes the song is â€˜straight fireâ€™. He commented: â€œYoooooooooooooo dah song yah fam!!!! Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥â€
Theyâ€™re not the only ones who are excited.
â€œYup. Anything romain put him hands on slap wehŸ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Canâ€™t Wait,â€ one social media user said.
â€œYow mi canâ€™t wait my two favorite artists a link up,â€ another added.
The â€˜Internet Badnessâ€™ Rhythm will also have songs from Konshens, Teejay, Kash and J-Don.
