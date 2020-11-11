The collab you didn’t see coming: Romain Virgo and Ding Dong team up for new song

Jamaican entertainers

Ding Dong and Romain Virgo have collaborated on a new track called Weh Mi

Duh People.

The song will be released on Friday on Romeich Entertainmentâ€™s â€˜Internet Badnessâ€™ Rhythm.

Romeich shared the news on Tuesday via Instagram.

â€œWait till this drop friday a problems!!!!! @dingdongravers @realromainvirgo #wehmidopeople on the #INTERNETBADNESS riddim this Friday,â€ he captioned a post with the preview of the song.

Like his manager, Ding Dong, who is known for his many dance songs, is also eager to drop the track. â€œBig big f**king song bro,â€ he said.

Similarly, Romain believes the song is â€˜straight fireâ€™. He commented: â€œYoooooooooooooo dah song yah fam!!!! Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥â€

Theyâ€™re not the only ones who are excited.

â€œYup. Anything romain put him hands on slap wehŸ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Canâ€™t Wait,â€ one social media user said.

â€œYow mi canâ€™t wait my two favorite artists a link up,â€ another added.

The â€˜Internet Badnessâ€™ Rhythm will also have songs from Konshens, Teejay, Kash and J-Don.