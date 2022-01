The collab you didn’t see coming: Romain Virgo and Ding Dong team up for new song

Jamaican entertainers

Ding Dong and Romain Virgo have collaborated on a new track called Weh Mi

Duh People.

The song will be released on Friday on Romeich Entertainment’s ‘Internet Badness’ Rhythm.

Romeich shared the news on Tuesday via Instagram.

“Wait till this drop friday a problems!!!!! @dingdongravers @realromainvirgo #wehmidopeople on the #INTERNETBADNESS riddim this Friday,†he captioned a post with the preview of the song.

Like his manager, Ding Dong, who is known for his many dance songs, is also eager to drop the track. “Big big f**king song bro,†he said.

Similarly, Romain believes the song is ‘straight fire’. He commented: “Yoooooooooooooo dah song yah fam!!!! Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥â€

They’re not the only ones who are excited.

“Yup. Anything romain put him hands on slap wehŸ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Can’t Wait,†one social media user said.

“Yow mi can’t wait my two favorite artists a link up,†another added.

The ‘Internet Badness’ Rhythm will also have songs from Konshens, Teejay, Kash and J-Don.