‘The Crown’ wins big at Golden Globes: Complete winners list

Complete list of winners at the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards:

MOVIES:

Best motion picture, drama: Nomadland

Best motion picture, musical or comedy: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best actress in a motion picture, drama: Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best actor, motion picture musical or comedy: Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best director: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best actress, motion picture musical or comedy: Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Best actor in a motion picture, drama: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best supporting actress, motion picture: Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Best supporting actor, motion picture: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best screenplay, motion picture: Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best animated movie: Soul

Best original song: Io Sì (Seen)

Best original score, motion picture: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, Soul

Best motion picture, foreign language: Minari

TV:

Best drama TV series: The Crown

Best comedy or musical TV series: Schitt’s Creek

Best limited series or TV movie: The Queen’s Gambit

Best actress, limited series or television movie: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Best actress, television series, drama: Emma Corrin, The Crown

Best actor, television series, drama: Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Best actress, television series musical or comedy: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best supporting actress, television: Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Best actor, television series, musical or comedy: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best actor, limited series or television movie: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best supporting actor, television: John Boyega, Small Axe