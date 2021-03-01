‘The Crown’ wins big at Golden Globes: Complete winners list

‘The Crown’ wins big at Golden Globes: Complete winners listMonday, March 01, 2021
Some of our favourite television shows, films and stars were honoured at the Golden Globes last evening. And while
Complete list of winners at the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards:
MOVIES:
Best motion picture, drama: Nomadland
Best motion picture, musical or comedy: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best actress in a motion picture, drama: Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best actor, motion picture musical or comedy: Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best director: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best actress, motion picture musical or comedy: Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
Best actor in a motion picture, drama: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best supporting actress, motion picture: Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Best supporting actor, motion picture: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best screenplay, motion picture: Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best animated movie: Soul
Best original song: Io Sì (Seen)
Best original score, motion picture: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, Soul
Best motion picture, foreign language: Minari
TV:
Best drama TV series: The Crown
Best comedy or musical TV series: Schitt’s Creek
Best limited series or TV movie: The Queen’s Gambit
Best actress, limited series or television movie: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Best actress, television series, drama: Emma Corrin, The Crown
Best actor, television series, drama: Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Best actress, television series musical or comedy: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Best supporting actress, television: Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Best actor, television series, musical or comedy: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best actor, limited series or television movie: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best supporting actor, television: John Boyega, Small Axe
