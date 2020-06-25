The Dixie Chicks change name, release protest song

The Dixie Chicks are now just The Chicks, a

move made in keeping with the recent conversations about racism in the United

States.

“Dixie” is often associated the Confederacy which was a slave-owning region in the United States.

The music trio also changed the names on their social media and their website to reflect the new moniker.

“We want to meet this moment,” a banner on the band’s website says.

Additionally, The Chicks released March March, a protest song with an accompanying video that includes Black Lives Matter protest scenes, which will appear on their next album, Gaslighter.

Another country trio, Lady Antebellum, changed its named to Lady A recently due to the racist connotations of ‘antebellum’ which refers to “before the war”, particularly the American Civil War which led to the freedom of enslaved people there.