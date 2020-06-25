The Dixie Chicks change name, release protest song

The Dixie Chicks change name, release protest songThursday, June 25, 2020
|
The Dixie Chicks are now just The Chicks, a
move made in keeping with the recent conversations about racism in the United
States.
“Dixie” is often associated the Confederacy which was a slave-owning region in the United States.
The music trio also changed the names on their social media and their website to reflect the new moniker.
“We want to meet this moment,” a banner on the band’s website says.
Additionally, The Chicks released March March, a protest song with an accompanying video that includes Black Lives Matter protest scenes, which will appear on their next album, Gaslighter.
Another country trio, Lady Antebellum, changed its named to Lady A recently due to the racist connotations of ‘antebellum’ which refers to “before the war”, particularly the American Civil War which led to the freedom of enslaved people there.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy