The hype is real! Frank Ocean among acts headlining Coachella 2020

American R&B crooner Frank Ocean sent

fans into a frenzy on Friday as the Grammy-award winning star was announced, on

Thursday, January 2, as one of the headliners for the 2020 staging of Coachella.

Taking the stage on Sunday April 12 and April 19, the Thinking Bout You singer has been on the minds of many Twitter users, as the upcoming live performance will be his first since the Flow Festival in 2017.

My meals from here on out so I can buy Coachella tickets just to see Frank Ocean â€” yellow boi ðŸŒ» (@ItsIeshaa) pic.twitter.com/NKLDhdVoicJanuary 3, 2020

â€œoh my god Travis Scott and Frank Ocean on the same Coachella lineup I canâ€™t waiâ€”â€” Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) my bank account: pic.twitter.com/Wx4L55HB2gJanuary 3, 2020

Frank Ocean is joined by hip-hop star Travis Scott and rock band Rage Against the Machine as the headliners for #Coachella2020.

me on april 12th watching frank oceanâ€™s coachella set on youtube bc iâ€™m too broke to go â€” john ðŸŒ™ (@johnkrug_) pic.twitter.com/MKpatnY8YLJanuary 3, 2020

so frank ocean and daniel caesar are both performing the same day at Coachella??!! â€” EmVee (@emelinviv) pic.twitter.com/ACQ4S4ZywdJanuary 3, 2020

This year will be Californian festivalâ€™s first time without a female headliner since 2016, as Lady Gaga, BeyoncÃ© and Ariana Grande have each had a slot in the past three years.

Jamaicaâ€™s very own Koffee, Lana Del Rey, Megan Thee Stallion and Summer Walker are among the female performers.

Anticipation for Coachella remains high as tickets for the first weekend sold out in minutes, following the festivalâ€™s line-up reveal yesterday.