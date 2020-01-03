The hype is real! Frank Ocean among acts headlining Coachella 2020

The hype is real! Frank Ocean among acts headlining Coachella 2020Friday, January 03, 2020
|
American R&B crooner Frank Ocean sent
fans into a frenzy on Friday as the Grammy-award winning star was announced, on
Thursday, January 2, as one of the headliners for the 2020 staging of Coachella.
Taking the stage on Sunday April 12 and April 19, the Thinking Bout You singer has been on the minds of many Twitter users, as the upcoming live performance will be his first since the Flow Festival in 2017.
Frank Ocean is joined by hip-hop star Travis Scott and rock band Rage Against the Machine as the headliners for #Coachella2020.
This year will be Californian festivalâ€™s first time without a female headliner since 2016, as Lady Gaga, BeyoncÃ© and Ariana Grande have each had a slot in the past three years.
Jamaicaâ€™s very own Koffee, Lana Del Rey, Megan Thee Stallion and Summer Walker are among the female performers.
Anticipation for Coachella remains high as tickets for the first weekend sold out in minutes, following the festivalâ€™s line-up reveal yesterday.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy