The internet celebrates Keanu Reeves’ 55th birthday

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves, the internet’s

boyfriend, celebrates his 55th birthday today and the world is showering the

modest Hollywood A-lister with love and praise.

From his meteoric rise after headlining action-thriller Speed, the simulation destroying fame he gained after The Matrix franchise – to his current exploits as the world’s most infamous, deadliest assassin in John Wick – Reeves has certainly made a name for himself.

But more impressively is the Canadian’s unassuming personality – revealing a warm, kind and caring soul, who donates much of his fortunes to charity and cherishes a frugal life away from the camera.

BUZZ joins the world in celebrating Keanu Reeves; the man, his work and his impact so far with some interesting facts:

Early life

Born to a British costume designer and an absentee American father, Keanu Charles Reeves entered the world on September 2, 1964, in Beirut, Lebanon.

In Hawaiian, his first name means “cool breeze over the mountains”.

Reeves began his acting career at the age of nine, appearing in a theatre production of Damn Yankees. Six years later, at 15, young Keanu played Mercutio in a stage production of Romeo and Juliet at the Leah Posluns Theatre in North York, Ontario.

A new start in America

When he was 20-years-old, after dropping out of high school at 17, Reeves obtained a green card through his American stepfather and moved to Los Angeles.

Keanu personally has no social media profiles – not even on the three most popular platforms Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Though he is entitled to British citizenship through his mother, Reeves holds Canadian citizenship by naturalization and identifies as such.

Keanu is left-handed.

An avid motorcyclist, Reeves co-founded Arch Motorcycle Company, which builds and sells custom motorcycles.

View this post on Instagram "It's cool to be part of the tradition of the American motorcycle in Los Angeles, California." ARCH co-founder Keanu Reeves (with business partner Gard Hollinger) as told to @KristaSmith @vanityfair http://vnty.fr/1MtRySc. Link in bio as well. Photo Credit: @emilywinikerphotography #ARCH #krgt1 #motorcycle #design #bespoke #vanityfair #photo #slideshowA post shared by ARCH Motorcycle (@archmotorcycle) on Aug 17, 2015 at 2:20pm PDT

Despite his very stoic demeanour, Keanu is a voracious reader and fiercely intelligent.

For an actor worth US$350 million, Reeves waited until 40 to buy his first property, a four-bedroom, $4.5 million Hollywood Hills home.

Keanu: A man with much happy with very little

In a 2012 interview, Reeves was quoted as saying, “Money doesn’t mean anything to me. I give lots away and live simply. We all know that good health is much more important.”

After watching his sister, Kim, undergo a decade-long battle with leukemia, Reeves quietly founded a private cancer foundation. When he set up the cancer charity, Keanu chose not to attach his name to the organisation.

The 55-year-old has also supported animal welfare organisation PETA, the SickKids Foundation, and Stand Up to Cancer.

Happy birthday, Keanu!