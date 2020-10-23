The iPhone 12 is here!

Apple’s next generation of must-have phones went on

sale today with the release of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro with 5G.

The phones aren’t the only thing making a debut as the technology giant also dropped its new iPad Air with advanced A14 Bionic chip.

The launch means the devices can now be bought in-store or will be delivered to customers who made pre-orders earlier this month.

The release also marks the first time that Apple is giving us four new phones at once, as the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are being released alongside the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, each with varying price ranges for most pockets.

If you want to go small and get the benefits of a lower price there’s the Mini. If you want the biggest iPhone with the newest in iPhone cameras, get the Pro Max. But that leaves the 12 and 12 Pro which are similar, at least according to CNET which ranks the devices as one of its highest-rated phones of all time.