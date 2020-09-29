‘The Lion King’ sequel is coming!Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Acclaimed director Barry Jenkins will direct a sequel to the live-action
News of the sequel was revealed by Walk Disney today but no hints as to the plot details were shared. No casting information or release date were shared wither.
The Lion King featured the voices of Danny Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Beyoncé and James Earl Jones and made US$1.6 billion at the global box office.
Despite its performance, the reviews for the film were lukewarm.
Jenkins is perhaps best-known for his directorial work on Moonlight which won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2016.
