The Matrix 4 arrives almost 20 years after Revolutions. But why now?

Lana Wachowski, half of the Wachowski siblings who directed the legendary Matrix films, recently revealed that she was inspired to create the unplanned 4th installment of the franchise following the death of her parents and close friend.

“My dad died, then my friend died, then my mom died. I didn’t really know how to process that kind of grief. I hadn’t experienced it that closely,” she revealed at the International Literature Festival Berlin.

“You know their lives are going to end and yet it was still really hard. My brain has always reached into my imagination and one night, I was crying and I couldn’t sleep, and my brain exploded this whole story. And I couldn’t have my mom and dad, yet suddenly I had Neo and Trinity, arguably the two most important characters in my life,” Wachowski added.

She continued, “It was immediately comforting to have these two characters alive again, and it’s super simple. You can look at it and say: ‘OK, these two people die and OK, bring these two people back to life and oh, doesn’t that feel good.’ Yeah, it did! It’s simple, and this is what art does and that’s what stories do: they comfort us.”

Lana’s sister, Lilly, who collaborated with her on all the other films in the franchise, is not involved in the 4th installment of the Matrix.

In August, Lilly expressed at the TCA panel of her current project “Work in Progress” that Lana had approached her with the idea of a fourth Matrix film shortly after their father died (their mother would die five weeks after).

She said that the emotional heft of dealing with that kind of loss and the pressure of transitioning made her decline embarking on another adventure with Neo and Trinity. The director added that she felt as though she did not want to “go back to something that I’ve done before and sort of walk over old paths that I had walked in.”

The Matrix 4 trailer was released in September accompanied by some of the most superb marketing we’ve seen in showbiz and fans are stoked. Although, some folks have their suspicions that this film will either be a regular cash-grab move by Hollywood or a completely disappointing attempt at a sincere reboot or both.

The Matrix Resurrections is set to premiere on December 22, 2021.