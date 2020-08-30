PM Andrew Holness vs Dr Peter Phillips: The national debate in tweets

PM Andrew Holness vs Dr Peter Phillips: The national debate in tweetsSunday, August 30, 2020
Jamaicans will go to the polls to elect its next government this Thursday, September 3.
The question on the lips of many is â€˜Which party is better suited to lead the country?â€™ amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has decimated the tourism industry, reduced travel and seen thousands laid off, receive wage cuts or reduced hours.
To help the electorate decide, three national debates were staged to put questions to members of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the opposing Peopleâ€™s National Party (PNP) and weigh their responses.
The first two debates saw three debaters represent each party on social issues while the second pitted the Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke against the PNPâ€™s Spokesperson on Finance Mark Golding.
The third and final debate was between the leaders of both parties, which saw Prime Minister Andrew Holness face off against Opposition leader Dr Peter Phillips last evening. As the two discussed issues of national importance for an hour and a half, one thing became clear; the race to 32, the number of seats to win, may not be as obvious as some think.
Below are our BUZZ picks of tweets that sum up last nightâ€™s leadership debate:
