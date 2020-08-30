PM Andrew Holness vs Dr Peter Phillips: The national debate in tweets

Jamaicans will go to the polls to elect its next government this Thursday, September 3.

The question on the lips of many is â€˜Which party is better suited to lead the country?â€™ amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has decimated the tourism industry, reduced travel and seen thousands laid off, receive wage cuts or reduced hours.

To help the electorate decide, three national debates were staged to put questions to members of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the opposing Peopleâ€™s National Party (PNP) and weigh their responses.

The first two debates saw three debaters represent each party on social issues while the second pitted the Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke against the PNPâ€™s Spokesperson on Finance Mark Golding.

The third and final debate was between the leaders of both parties, which saw Prime Minister Andrew Holness face off against Opposition leader Dr Peter Phillips last evening. As the two discussed issues of national importance for an hour and a half, one thing became clear; the race to 32, the number of seats to win, may not be as obvious as some think.

Below are our BUZZ picks of tweets that sum up last nightâ€™s leadership debate:

Here we go. â€” Ricardo A. (@Ricaaduh) Phillips needs to reposition himself and reclaim ground in these 90 minutes. Holness needs to convince voters to stay the course, that things are going in the right direction, and heâ€™s the man for the future. #JADecides2020August 30, 2020

One word â€” Jamie Anderson (@Ja4jamaicaJames) #Masterful Ladies and gentlemen there were two winners, Dr. Peter David Phillips and the Jamaican people. #JADebates2020August 30, 2020

Andrew seh a him a Prime Minister he decides when heâ€™s finished answering a question. Ok sir, go on. â€” King Krys (@shrimpatties) #JADecides2020 #jamaicadebates2020August 30, 2020

I am so impressed by the answers being provided by Dr Peter Phillips. Heâ€™s actually doing very good. â€” King Krys (@shrimpatties) #jamaicadebates2020 #JADecides2020August 30, 2020

Dionne again, striking at the jugular â€” Shidz (@SimplyShidz) #COVID and campaign matters. Prioritizing politics over campaign matter. #jamaicadebates2020 #JADebates2020 #JADecides2020August 30, 2020

I'm listening for plans and solutions. I dont need no sweet talking or blame game tonight. I need to see A game from both opponents. â€” Romario Hewitt â€¢ ðŸ‡¯ðŸ‡² (@dah_golden_era) #jamaicadebates2020 #JAVotes2020 #JADecides2020August 30, 2020

Really?!!! Someone had to write an answer for â€” Peter Bunting (@PeterBuntingMP) @AndrewHolnessJM to readâ€¦ about his response to COVID-19 and the reckless endangerment of lives?!! #JADebates2020 #jamaicadebates2020 @JamaicaPNPAugust 30, 2020

Youâ€™d think tablets are the answer to every challenge in the education sector. â€” Ricardo A. (@Ricaaduh) #JADebates2020 pic.twitter.com/BsInkurnN5August 30, 2020

Jamaicans can now see the composed, well thinking, knowledgeable, and experienced side of â€” Claudine M. H. (@cmheaven) @DrPeterPhillips #JAVotes2020 #JADebates2020August 30, 2020

Dionne for the WIN tonight. Sis with the receipts â€” YT: TheSaintRomaneðŸ‡¯ðŸ‡² (@thesaintromane) #JADebates2020 #jamaicadebates2020 pic.twitter.com/F9LjPWYoQ1August 30, 2020

One thing about Andrew, he is going to finish his point â€” Sash (@MS_YounG4eva) #JADebates2020August 30, 2020

Iâ€™m loving these questions tonight â€” Shevarr Didnâ€™t (@_shevarr1) #JADebates2020 pic.twitter.com/Lr844A9tM3August 30, 2020

This may well be the best debate of the 3. It is living up to its billing. Interestingly enough, I see both men playing to the voters they think like them most. Very interesting. â€” Ricardo A. (@Ricaaduh) #JADebates2020August 30, 2020

I donâ€™t want hear ntn bout BPO â€” AllThingsSadÃ© (@___iamsade) #respectfully #JADebates2020August 30, 2020

Dionne and George later tonightâ€” YourboyKnight (@BillLatham22) #jamaicadebates2020 #JADebates2020 pic.twitter.com/cgBEuE1b1lAugust 30, 2020

Minister of Everything â€” Life.of.a.king (@Lifeofaking4) #jamaicadebates2020 #JADebates2020 pic.twitter.com/2zpeA4yIJTAugust 30, 2020

52â€¦58 years him brains twist up! â€” Ashaayo ðŸ‡¯ðŸ‡² (@_aayoo) #jamaicadebates2020 #JADebates2020August 30, 2020

Ooopsâ€¦â€¦ Did he just say that the "solutions dont compute" â€” Jdaniel (@Jdaniel00779727) #jamaicadebates2020 #JADebates2020August 30, 2020

Look how we froth up when they asked bout â€” HAKEEM (@caramelbwoiii) @christufton personal affairs. So in this debate it was ok to ask the leader of the opposition @DrPeterPhillips about his health which is also personal, whether it is something he made public or not. #JADebates2020 #JAVotes2020August 30, 2020

For some reason I donâ€™t believe there is a Mass Tom. â€” Dalton tucker (@omellytucker) #JADebates2020August 30, 2020