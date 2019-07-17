The new 2020 Toyota Supra: A sexy sports car that won’t cost you an arm and a leg

The new 2020 Toyota Supra: A sexy sports car that won’t cost you an arm and a legWednesday, July 17, 2019
|
It has been twenty years since Toyota stopped production of the iconic Supra and the new 21st-century version comes back sexier than ever.
So why did Toyota bring back this sports model?
The Supra first came out in the 70s and was closely based on the Celica. Throughout the 80s and 90s its popularity skyrocketed when it was featured in the first movie in the franchise, The Fast and the Furious (a Mark IV driven by Paul Walker’s character Brian).
This new Mark V Supra is a fun and exciting sports car to drive with appealing aesthetics. Toyota’s reputation for reliability and dependability does not readily spring to mind when you first encounter this new Supra; rather you think, I wonder what this baby can do?
Toyota has hooked up with BMW to produce a sports car reminiscent of the Z4. Wearing its name in the same 90s font, the Supra acknowledges its past and declares this is not a carbon copy of the Z4.
Built in Austria, the Supra 2020 only comes in 8-speed automatic transmission with 335 horsepower, 365 pound-feet of torque. The turbocharged 3.0-litre incline 6-cylinder engine generates a top speed of 155 miles per hour.
The 3,400-pound Supra can do 0 to 60 in 4.1 seconds, making it quicker than the BMW Z4. Imagine what this can do on the North Coast Highway?
What you have here are two reputable marques, Toyota and BMW, collaborating to update a classic and the devil is truly in the detail here. With a Ferrari-like fender chock full of vents from the front lights to the hood and boasting very wide door sills, this sports car is a head turner.
Toyota has furnished this car’s interior with good materials. The stitched dash, 8.8-inch infotainment screen and ten-speaker adaptive JBL stereo unit and large bucket seats signal the Supra’s purpose. The large twin exhaust pipes, low-lying 19-inch alloy wheels and 50:50 weight-balance enhance what is indeed a sweet ride.
There is no question that the new Supra delivers a lot for a sports car starting at US$50,000 when compared with other cars in its range. The Infiniti Q60 400s, Corvette Stingray, Camaro SS 1LE, Lincoln MK2 and Acura RLX Sports Hybrid come in over the cost of the Supra. The Toyota Supra makes a triumphant return and is a dashing high-performance coupe that delivers.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy