The new 2020 Toyota Supra: A sexy sports car that won’t cost you an arm and a leg

It has been twenty years since Toyota stopped production of the iconic Supra and the new 21st-century version comes back sexier than ever.

So why did Toyota bring back this sports model?

The Supra first came out in the 70s and was closely based on the Celica. Throughout the 80s and 90s its popularity skyrocketed when it was featured in the first movie in the franchise, The Fast and the Furious (a Mark IV driven by Paul Walker’s character Brian).

This new Mark V Supra is a fun and exciting sports car to drive with appealing aesthetics. Toyota’s reputation for reliability and dependability does not readily spring to mind when you first encounter this new Supra; rather you think, I wonder what this baby can do?

Toyota has hooked up with BMW to produce a sports car reminiscent of the Z4. Wearing its name in the same 90s font, the Supra acknowledges its past and declares this is not a carbon copy of the Z4.

Built in Austria, the Supra 2020 only comes in 8-speed automatic transmission with 335 horsepower, 365 pound-feet of torque. The turbocharged 3.0-litre incline 6-cylinder engine generates a top speed of 155 miles per hour.

The 3,400-pound Supra can do 0 to 60 in 4.1 seconds, making it quicker than the BMW Z4. Imagine what this can do on the North Coast Highway?

What you have here are two reputable marques, Toyota and BMW, collaborating to update a classic and the devil is truly in the detail here. With a Ferrari-like fender chock full of vents from the front lights to the hood and boasting very wide door sills, this sports car is a head turner.

Toyota has furnished this car’s interior with good materials. The stitched dash, 8.8-inch infotainment screen and ten-speaker adaptive JBL stereo unit and large bucket seats signal the Supra’s purpose. The large twin exhaust pipes, low-lying 19-inch alloy wheels and 50:50 weight-balance enhance what is indeed a sweet ride.

There is no question that the new Supra delivers a lot for a sports car starting at US$50,000 when compared with other cars in its range. The Infiniti Q60 400s, Corvette Stingray, Camaro SS 1LE, Lincoln MK2 and Acura RLX Sports Hybrid come in over the cost of the Supra. The Toyota Supra makes a triumphant return and is a dashing high-performance coupe that delivers.