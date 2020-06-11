The PlayStation 5 was revealed today and the Internet lost its collective mind

The wait

is over! After months of speculation, Sony Interactive today, June 11, released

details on the much-anticipated PlayStation 5.

In a live-stream, the company said revealed that the next-generation gaming console will be available later this year. The launch comes seven years after the PS4 arrived is expected to compete with Microsoftâ€™s coming Xbox Series X.

Highlighting the consoleâ€™s features are improved visuals and customised hard drive that will reduce load times.

However, what has generated the greatest chatter is the PS5â€™s gaming library which will launch with a slew of exclusive new titles.

Among the games being touted are Project Athia (fron the same developers who gave us Final Fantasy 15), Destruction Allstars, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Hitman 3 and Godfall.

Classics have also been revealed, but with updates, including Grand Turism 7 and an enhanced Grand Theft Auto 5.

A new Spider-Man game will also sling its webbed way to the console with an Afro-Latino teenager, Miles Morales, as the title character.

The PS4 has sold approximately 108 million units since launch, compared to 53 million Nintendo Switch consoles and 49 million Xbox Ones.

Check out some reactions from Twitter below:

Me after watching The PS5 Reveal Ÿ˜ªŸ’”â€” Nathaniel (@IngeniusGemini) #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/TWdw8nOe6sJune 11, 2020

Baby what is you doin? â€” Corey Foster (@corfos) #Playstation5 pic.twitter.com/YEIqu1kMy9June 11, 2020

PS5 looking like a console version of a BMW i8 â€” Everton Designs (@EvertonDesigns) #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/Z5UuMmWgw2June 11, 2020

Sony when asked about the â€” Taylor Swift (@TayIorSwift_01) #PS5 price #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/rgG9zEeJwHJune 11, 2020

Sony and Microsoft waiting to see who reveals the price first â€” Tayyab Hussain (@Tayyab__M10) #PS5Reveal #Playstation5 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/pTYjBO1c8JJune 11, 2020

Fear surrounds you in Resident Evil Village, unleashing a new chapter of survival horror on â€” Resident Evil (@RE_Games) #PlayStation5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2021! #REVillageâ„ï¸ https://t.co/ukh9iofjuQ pic.twitter.com/Uzb1kD2uSFJune 11, 2020

they saidâ€” Failboat (@Failboat103) #PlayStation5 #Playstation pic.twitter.com/54dtw5E8ZtJune 11, 2020