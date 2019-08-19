The Rock weds in secret ceremony

The Rock has revealed that he tied the knot with his longtime partner Lauren Hashian in a secret ceremony in Hawaii over the weekend.

The 47-year-old actor, whose real name is Dwayne Johnson, tied the knot with his longtime partner Lauren Hashian in a secret ceremony in Hawaii on Sunday. He took to Instagram to share some stunning pictures of himself and his new bride and wrote: “We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pmaikai (blessed).”

Dwayne and Lauren — who have daughters Jasmine, three, and Tiana, 15 months, together — have been a couple since 2007. They were previously due to marry in 2018 but postponed their wedding plans after Lauren fell pregnant with Tiana.

The Rock previously spoke about the delay, saying: “We were going to get married in the spring and we got pregnant. Lauren felt like, well, you know, mama [doesn’t want] to take pictures being pregnant in a wedding dress, so we’re just going to wait and not quite sure when, but I know it’s going to happen.

“The great thing with Lauren is she’s such a rock star. She’s just like, ‘It’s alright, whenever it’s going to happen we’re going to make it work.'”

The actor also has daughter Simone, 18, from his first marriage to producer Dany Garcia, who now works as his manager.