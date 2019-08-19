The Rock weds in secret ceremony

The Rock weds in secret ceremonyMonday, August 19, 2019
|
The Rock has revealed that he tied the knot with his longtime partner Lauren Hashian in a secret ceremony in Hawaii over the weekend.
The 47-year-old actor, whose real name is Dwayne Johnson, tied the knot with his longtime partner Lauren Hashian in a secret ceremony in Hawaii on Sunday. He took to Instagram to share some stunning pictures of himself and his new bride and wrote: “We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pmaikai (blessed).”
Dwayne and Lauren — who have daughters Jasmine, three, and Tiana, 15 months, together — have been a couple since 2007. They were previously due to marry in 2018 but postponed their wedding plans after Lauren fell pregnant with Tiana.
The Rock previously spoke about the delay, saying: “We were going to get married in the spring and we got pregnant. Lauren felt like, well, you know, mama [doesn’t want] to take pictures being pregnant in a wedding dress, so we’re just going to wait and not quite sure when, but I know it’s going to happen.
“The great thing with Lauren is she’s such a rock star. She’s just like, ‘It’s alright, whenever it’s going to happen we’re going to make it work.'”
The actor also has daughter Simone, 18, from his first marriage to producer Dany Garcia, who now works as his manager.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy