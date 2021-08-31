The SMC Group on the hunt for Jamaican talent

Top entertainment brand strategists, The SMC Group, is kicking off its Caribbean operations with a first of its kind digital series, for which they are seeking a talented Jamaican as its host.

Known for global campaigns like Jason Derulo’s Coca-Cola 2018 FIFA World Cup anthem and Usain Bolt/Elephant Man’s ‘Stick Stick Stick’ Puma campaigns, the SMC Group is gearing up for another stint.

Expected to be the place where entertainment and brand strategy intersect, the host will deliver weekly updates on all things music, film, gaming, animation, dance, and influencer-related content, where they meet with global brands.

“What we are creating is a place for marketers and advertisers across the world to find current information and news on everything happening in the entertainment and marketing world and we are looking for a talented Jamaican to deliver that information,” said Maurice Hamilton, CEO of the SMC Group. “We’ve always believed that Jamaicans are some of the most talented and diverse people who can do just about anything and this is just one of many opportunities we are exploring to export Jamaican talent to the world.”

SMC Caribbean

Already operating in 16 markets across the world, The SMC Group launched SMC Caribbean earlier this year and since then have been working with local stakeholders like the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts (EMCVPA) to develop and export Jamaican talent to its global market. Hamilton said his ultimate goal for the region is to position Jamaica as a credible creative hub within the international marketing community.

“We have the experience all over the world with Fortune 500 companies like Unilever and The Coca-Cola Company and I believe we have the talent right here in Jamaica to deliver global marketing strategies, campaigns and talent for those campaigns. My goal is to develop local creatives capable of delivering on international standards as well as developing and exporting local talent for our international brand campaigns. We are starting with creating a program for marketing professionals globally, with a Jamaican as its face.”

The host will be responsible for gathering and preparing weekly content on new brand partnerships, large-scale marketing campaigns involving entertainment talent and/or music and present it to the world in this exciting new digital series.

Jamaicans looking to be the face of this ground-breaking series are invited to submit a 3-minute demo tape covering three stories from Asia, Africa, and the Middle East of celebrities/talents and brand partnerships to jointhesmcteam@gmail.com. Submissions open on Friday, August 27, 2021.