It’s hot! Let’s cool off at Hard Rock Café

In the very popular and catchy words of dancehall artiste Ding Dong: “The summer is back. The summer is hot!” So, what better way to cool off than by going to the beach?

If you’re in Montego Bay, Jamaica, or you are planning a trip there soon, you may want to consider the beach at the Hard Rock Café.

Located along Sunset Drive, in the Freeport area of the city, this fairly new addition to MoBay’s list of hang-out spots has quickly become one of the go-to places to lounge, enjoy a cocktail or two, and of course, indulge in a variety of classic American dishes.

You’ll surely be spoilt for choice with their expansive menu featuring signature starters, their Legendary® burger and handcrafted cocktails – all made to order.

The area isn’t called Sunset Drive for nothing. The beach at the Hard Rock Café is one of the best locations to catch the stunning Montego Bay sunset, so keep that in mind when planning your visit.

And did we mention there was a pool? If you’re not in the mood for the beach or if the beach simply isn’t your thing, you can choose to lounge by the pool and have your drinks and meals there.

The best news of all is that the beach and pool are open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The admission is $750 for adults and $450 for children. You may need to rent chairs and/or umbrellas depending on how you plan to spend your day. The rental is $500 per item.

The next time you’re in Montego Bay, swing by the Hard Rock Café. You won’t be disappointed!