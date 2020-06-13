The Voice: Alicia Keys, John Legend announced for Verzuz battle

Verzuz has announced a special battle between two of

musicâ€™s biggest stars on Juneteenth.

Alicia Keys and John Legend, two of the foremost names in contemporary R&B, will face off on June 19, also called Juneteenth, a date which marks when enslaved people in the United States being told they were free in 1865.

The increasingly popular series, spearheaded by famed producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, shared news of the hotly-anticipated face-off on its Instagram page today.

Keys, a 15-time Grammy Award winner, will face off with Legend, an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner.

John Legend is currently a coach on The Voice, the reality competition series on which Keys also coached for two seasons.