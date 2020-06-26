Liverpool win English Premier League to end 30-year drought

Liverpool have ended a 30-year drought for

a top-flight title as the team became the English Premier League (EPL) champions

yesterday, June 25.

The Reds secured the title after Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1 yesterday. Previously, the team needed only one win to cop the title but a loss by City means they cannot be caught atop the table.

No games were held in the EPL for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic which brought sports and social activities to a screeching halt in England and across the globe. The league was restarted on June 17 without spectators.

The win is bitter-sweet as after waiting so long, Liverpool will cannot celebrate with its supporters as distancing requirements remain implemented.

The Reds have totaled 86 points from 28 wins and two draws this season. They have only suffered one loss.

Liverpool last won the EPL in the 1989-1990 season.