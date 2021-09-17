The Weekend Binge: 3 dark and unique horror movies for true fans of the genre

Today’s lineup includes horror films that manage to put a spin on the genre.

We all know that horror is oversaturated with enough rubbish to occupy a thousand theme parks, but there’s some stuff on Netflix right now that’s definitely worth your time.

These films (most notably the last film on this list) manage to give us something substantial, thought-provoking, and maybe even frightening.

And not for the reasons you might think.

Without further ado, here are three dark and unique horror movies for true fans of the genre.

A Classic Horror Story

This Italian horror film directed by Roberto De Freo, and Paolo Strippoli follows five people who are travelling by a camper and end up crashing into a tree. When the party recovers, they find that the road they were driving on has been replaced by an ominous forest. In the centre of it all is a creepy wooden house.

“A Classic Horror Story” is a horror that is very aware of the kind of story it is presenting to viewers. You can probably tell by the title. But some neat plot twists pop up throughout the film that will really get your attention. “A Classic Horror Story” isn’t our favourite on this list but it’s definitely worth a watch and the mystery and plot reveals are a lot of fun.

As Above So Below

We’ve got a theory. It seems there is a small group of persons who have contrived to sabotage good films across the internet for no reason other than to see these director’s hard work and passion go down the drain. “As Above So Below” is yet another case of a decent film being railroaded by bad reviews for absolutely no good reason.

But what is the story about?

“As Above So Below” follows Archaeologist Scarlett Marlowe (Perdita Weeks) who is devoted to uncovering the location of one of history’s greatest treasures: Flamel’s Philosopher’s Stone. Upon learning that the stone is hidden away in the Catacombs of Paris, she gathers a crew to pull off this historic mission. As they descend the Catacombs, they soon learn that they have entered their own personal hell, tailored to antagonize their souls.

Sure, the Found Footage genre has been overdone like a bad steak but the genre seems to still have a few tricks up its sleeve. “As Above So Below” is one of the better Found Footage films we’ve seen in recent years. If you’re a fan of horror and came up watching Found Footage classics, this is one movie you should definitely check out.

Mother!

Last on this list, and possibly the most terrifying of all the movies we’ve mentioned today, is Darren Aronofsky’s “Mother!”. We’ll confess, this film is so artistic, complex, and such a high concept feat that we were a bit puzzled on how to explain why exactly it deserves to be watched at least once.

The film follows a poet who is known only as HIM (Javier Bardim), and his wife, Veronica (Jennifer Lawrence). As this couple continue to lead a tranquil existence in their burnt-out house, uninvited guests begin to barge into their home, and their lives, triggering a series of chaotic and shocking events.

This synopsis gives zero credit to how deep and incredible a piece of storytelling this movie actually is. We’d advise you not to watch any trailers and to avoid spoilers and enter the film blind. You may never want to watch this movie again for the rest of your life (we don’t), but you might be happy that you saw at least this once.