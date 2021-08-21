The Weekend Binge: 3 films on Netflix that are better than expected

It’s not often that films exceed expectations, but when it happens it’s always a welcome surprise. Each of the movies we’ve got lined up today has exceeded our expectations; one of them might even be brilliant.

Here are three films on Netflix that are way better than we’d anticipated.

Open Grave

A man awakens in a pit full of dead bodies with no recollection of who he is or where he is from. After being rescued by a group of strangers, he struggles to recall if they are the murderers, or if he is the one responsible for the gruesome acts that have landed them in this predicament.

Open Grave doesn’t have the best cinematography but that might simply be a matter of taste. In any case, the film is a gripping experience that does a decent job of surprising you in subtle ways as the narrative unfolds.

The acting is solid, and the ending which has been burned at the stake by critics and audiences is by no means terrible. Have fun watching this one. And try to avoid spoilers.

Case 39

A naive social worker desperately tries to save a 10-year-old girl from her abusive parents. But when she takes this child into her home, she learns that “Lilith” is not quite what she seems.

Case 39 is a fun horror/thriller. Yet another film that has suffered from bad reviews and it’s a baffling thing to see. The child actor (at the time) Jodelle Ferland who plays the mysterious and creepy “Lilith” did a fantastic job. Renee Zellweger, too, did spectacular work. The film is creepy at some parts, and, intentional or not, does offer up a few laughs. At the end of the day, you’ve got a fun little horror/thriller that has held up reasonably well over the years.

Cargo

Cargo is one of those films that somehow never popped up on people’s radars for the past few years. While we’ve been eyeing the film since 2017, we never actually gave it a shot until recently.

And honestly? Cargo is kind of brilliant.

The story follows a father travelling across rural Australia to find someone to take care of his infant daughter as he slowly changes into one of the monsters that have overrun the country.

Cargo is a breath of fresh air for a number of reasons. It’s a fresh take on the stale Zombie genre with brilliant acting and sound storytelling. But it’s also one of the few movies these days that shed light on decent fathers; the latter makes it something unique in the media these days.

Whatever the film might end up representing for you, it’s definitely one that you shouldn’t pass up.

That’s it for this week’s list. It’s going to be a long weekend, and you’ve probably got plenty of time on your hands.

Happy streaming!