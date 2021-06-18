The Weekend Binge: 3 Netflix films you NEED to watch

On Netflix, your options are limitless which is great, but sometimes too many options can be a killjoy. Even with the seamless navigation that the streaming platform offers, finding those hidden gems can be a chore.

That’s why BUZZ is doing all the hard work for you with this weekly feature. Below are three films available right now on Netflix, all of which you NEED to binge on this weekend.

The Devil All the Time

Have you ever wanted to see an [almost] all-English cast playing a bunch of roughnecks in an American period-piece set in the 1950s – 60s? No? Well, you need to watch this anyway. ‘The Devil All the Time‘ follows Arvin Eugene Russell (played by Tom Holland – who is incredible in this role) as he tries to protect his loved ones in a town that is rife with mischief, cruelty, and some of the most low-down, and despicable folks you will ever see on the screen.

Raised to be tough by a father traumatized by war, Arvin puts his life and freedom on the line when his family is torn apart by a sleazy pastor, who is in the habit of abusing his power over the Church.

Oxygen

‘Oxygen‘ is a sci-fi American-French production (that so happens to be in French). However, it’s worth every letter you will read crawling across the screen. Starring Melanie Laurent, this film follows a woman who wakes up in a cryogenic chamber with no memory of who she is, where she is, or what is happening to her.

The film is claustrophobic, uncomfortable, and a heck of a ride. Laurent’s performance was needed to carry the film all the way and that is exactly what she did. Hats off to the director and team on this creative feat.

Night in Paradise

‘Night in Paradise‘ serves only as additional proof that the best story-telling has been coming from Asia consistently for the past… how many years? We’ve lost count. This story follows Park Tae-goo (Uhm Tae-goo) who refuses to join the leader of a rival gang, resulting in the murder of his sister and niece. A spiral of tragic events leaves Tae-goo hiding out in Jeju island where he meets Kim Jae-yoon (Jeon Yeo-been), a young woman who has given up on life.

The last act of the film does get a bit crazier than you might expect at first, but the writers are very meticulous in covering their tracks with excellent foreshadowing and subtlety.

These three films are guaranteed to make the weekend binge an experience to remember BUZZ Fam. So, why are you still here? You’ve got some streaming to do!