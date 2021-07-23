The Weekend Binge: 3 random horror films that raise the bar

A scene from

There are horror films that get off on cheap jump scares, sub-par plot lines, and feeding you the same stuff that’s been regurgitated for decades! Then, there are horror films that go the extra mile to give you an amazing story with believable characters resting on a premise that’s truly thought-provoking, and, of course, horrifying.

We are pleased to say the films on this list are guaranteed to accomplish the latter. Here are three random horror films on Netflix that deserve your attention and (maybe) your admiration.

Hereditary

Hereditary follows the Grahams who have recently buried the Matriarch of their family. Following her death, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel terrifying secrets about their ancestry, and, even stranger, the truth behind her eerie obsession with her granddaughter, Charlie.

On first viewing, Hereditary might be one of the most gripping, intense, and outright disturbing horror films you will have watched in the past decade. The film is great at scaring you without random ghosts popping up in every frame with the sound effect of a freight train to scare you out of your seat by any means necessary.

Honestly, one of the most uncomfortable scenes involved the mother and children arguing at the dinner table. But don’t worry, there will be plenty of scary, supernatural, and horrific images to satiate any horror fan by the end of this incredible film.

Doctor Sleep

If by some crazy miracle, you’ve managed to not have seen Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining”, we’d advise you to do so before watching “Doctor Sleep”, as the latter is the sequel to Kubrick’s classic.

Doctor Sleep follows Danny Torrance (played by Ewan McGregor) who is now struggling to overcome his traumatic past. He soon meets a little girl who shares his ability to “shine”. Unfortunately, there happens to be a little group by the name of“True Knot” who are really fond of devouring children who “shine”, literally.

Doctor Sleep is one of those sequels that could have gotten everything wrong, and no one would be surprised, as that has become something of a ritual in Hollywood.

However, this film is a must-watch. Ewan McGregor is as usual absolutely brilliant. The lore and magical components of this horror are all great fun. You’re not likely to leave this one disappointed.

Annihilation

Here’s where things might get a little complicated. While this film is regarded as sci-fi/horror, it falls more into the category of a sci-fi/psychological thriller. But rest assured there are scenes in this beautifully shot film that are horrifying. One, in particular, involves a mutated bear that cries with the voice of a woman being murdered, but we’re not in the business of spoilers.

So, what’s up with the story? A sinister and mysterious phenomenon is expanding across the American coastline. Biologist and former soldier, Lena decides to undertake a mission to uncover what happened to her husband. The problem is the answers to her questions reside in the heart of this phenomenon; a strange entity they are calling “The Shimmer”.

Once inside, Lena and the team discover a world of mutated landscapes and animals (which include alligators, and yes that mutated bear we mentioned earlier). It isn’t long before Lena and company begin to question their own sanity.

And there you have it, folks. Three unique horror films that prove that the genre isn’t completely doomed.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your favourite snacks, kick back, and stream away!