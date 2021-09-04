The Weekend Binge: 3 top-notch movies that you can’t afford to miss

Today we’re talking about films that are no less than some of the best in their respective genres. We’re talking about films that are adored by fans and critics alike. The kind of movies that stick with you for years after you’ve seen them, and will probably have you watching them more than once for any number of awesome reasons.

Here are 3 top-notch movies that you can’t afford to miss.

The Call

Would this be a legit list if we didn’t include some good ole Korean cinema? So, here’s the deal: “The Call” follows two women who are connected by phone in the same home but 20 years apart. In the mix of all this, a serial killer puts another woman’s past and life in jeopardy for a chance to change her own fate.

“The Call” is an almost perfect thriller with insane plot twists, a great concept, and unforgiving violence. This one will have you rooting for the good guys and being shocked to your core when you least expect it. It’s a really good time.

True Grit

The Cohen brothers are some of America’s favourite directors and for sure they have done great work. True Grit may not be among their most beloved projects but it is certainly our favourite in their catalogue.

The story follows a 14-year-old girl who is determined to avenge her father’s murder with the help of a jaded US Marshall. They soon team up with a Texas Ranger, and together travel across the Wild West where their true grit is tested in the pursuit of justice.

Where do we begin? Firstly, the main protagonist, Mattie (Hailee Steinfeld), does an amazing job. Her on-screen chemistry with Marshal Reuben J. Cogburn (Jeff Bridges) will capture you from start to finish. And the bickering between Cogburn and La Beouf (Matt Damon) will probably have you cackling like a witch.

True Grit is certainly an adventure you can’t afford to miss.

Silver Linings Playbook

This film was huge in 2012. Chances are some of you have already seen it, but it’s so good, we thought we’d recommend it anyway.

Pat (Bradley Cooper) lands himself in a mental health facility after beating his wife’s lover to a pulp. Eight months later, he is determined to prove to his wife that they still have a future together with the help of Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence) who has her own laundry list of problems.

Silver Linings Playbook is some incredible filmmaking. It’s lighthearted, fun, sad, disturbing, and uplifting. It captures family dynamics and challenges to a tee. It addresses mental health honestly (and accurately) while somehow keeping the chuckles coming. It also features an appearance by Chris Tucker which is more than enough of a reason to watch it.

Don’t rob yourself of one of the best and warmest films of 2012. Stream Silver Linings Playbook right now!