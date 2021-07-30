The Weekend Binge: 3 TV shows on Netflix that you simply CANNOT miss

If we’re being honest, Netflix is filled with incredible TV shows.

They’re all over the place, making it hard to honestly present someone with a list of the most undeniably must-have television experiences.

Well, today’s your lucky day.

Listed below are some of the most excellent pieces of television you can ever hope to lay eyes on.

Here are three TV shows on Netflix that you simply shouldn’t miss!

The synopsis of this French-Belgian mystery/thriller is simple enough: a small-town investigator is following a string of murders in a town where the murder rate is six times higher than the rest of the country.

As you progress through the story, you will start to realise that the crime rate isn’t the strangest thing about this peculiar small town.

Black Spot is a bit on the episodic side, and may at first, make you wonder where this is all going.

But trust, this series is a thoughtful, mysterious and genre-bending experience that will have you drooling in anticipation for the next season.

If you’re into horror, and you’re into TV shows, then there is absolutely no sound reason that you should skip ‘Marianne’.

The story follows a horror writer who revisits her hometown to learn that the demon that plagues her dreams is now stirring up trouble in the real world.

When it comes to combining comedic timing with truly horrifying imagery, and snappy storytelling, ‘Marianne’ is at the peak of television.

This is a series that will make you laugh, wince, and scratch your head, as this horrific mystery unfolds on the screen. It is truly excellent work.

If we’re being honest here Vikings deserves a list to itself. This series, originally aired on the History Channel, follows the sagas of Ragnar Lothbrok, a Viking hero who spread Norse culture to ‘never before’ discovered lands.

Now, don’t make that synopsis fool you. Vikings is one of those experiences that is hard to put into words.

Sure, there is action, and blood, and sex.

But there is also so much more to it than that. Vikings deeply explores familial bonds, the flaws of great men (in a nonjudgmental/political way); the horrors of war and the virtues of faith.

If one pays attention to what is truly happening on screen and within the dialogue, don’t be surprised if you come away from this one with a new perspective on life, death, faith, and our ‘true’ place in this world. Not to mention a sudden urge to twist your hair Scandinavian style, purchase a round shield off eBay, and dash about your backyard, crying out for Odin.

The series suffers from its own issues; mostly plot conveniences.

However, the emotional payoff, and the exploration of what is truly important in this world beyond faith and duty, more than make up for its shortcomings.

So, that’s it for today’s list. It may take some time to get through all these series, but hey, Independence is coming up and you’ve probably got the time.