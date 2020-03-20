The Weeknd drops ‘After Hours’…and fans are loving it!

A healthy dose of heartbreak was just what R&B fans needed in the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and Canadian singer The Weeknd delivered that and more with the release of his fourth studio album After Hours at midnight Friday (March 20).

The 15-track project, boosted by singles Heartless, Blinding Lights and In Your Eyes, has been getting rave reviews from fans across the world who see the album as The Weeknd returning to darker, more emotional music.

When The Weeknd said “You always miss the chance to fall for someone else ‘cause your heart only knows me“ — keylaasuarezz (@keylaasuarezz) #AfterHours pic.twitter.com/1ENYQM4d7wMarch 20, 2020

Stay tuned for the BUZZ Review, fam! Coming this weekend (too soon?).

“You walked past me like I wasn't there And just pretended like you didn't care” — (@OmvrB) #TheWeeknd #AfterHours pic.twitter.com/NEamLj0SkrMarch 20, 2020

For the first time in years, The Weeknd is relying on no features and fans are complaining in the least.

How I’m listening to the new album from The Weeknd while on lockdown — Badroleo (@Badroleo1) #AfterHours pic.twitter.com/ebCnpWH5Z2March 20, 2020

Hours after its release, After Hours is number one in 73 countries on Apple Music and number one in 60 countries on iTunes album charts. The project is also available on popular music streaming platform Spotify.

The Weeknd dropping the album when there is a world crisis going on — oozy pal (@Oozy20021) #AfterHours pic.twitter.com/rwBegbniYEMarch 20, 2020

Well, BUZZ fam, have you peeped After Hours just yet? How are we feeling about old Abel (his real name) returning?