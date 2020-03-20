The Weeknd drops ‘After Hours’…and fans are loving it!Friday, March 20, 2020
|
A healthy dose of heartbreak was just what R&B fans needed in the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and Canadian singer The Weeknd delivered that and more with the release of his fourth studio album After Hours at midnight Friday (March 20).
The 15-track project, boosted by singles Heartless, Blinding Lights and In Your Eyes, has been getting rave reviews from fans across the world who see the album as The Weeknd returning to darker, more emotional music.
Stay tuned for the BUZZ Review, fam! Coming this weekend (too soon?).
For the first time in years, The Weeknd is relying on no features and fans are complaining in the least.
Hours after its release, After Hours is number one in 73 countries on Apple Music and number one in 60 countries on iTunes album charts. The project is also available on popular music streaming platform Spotify.
Well, BUZZ fam, have you peeped After Hours just yet? How are we feeling about old Abel (his real name) returning?
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy