The Weeknd launches Super Bowl LV merch

The Weeknd will release a Super Bowl-themed apparel line in collaboration with the NFL, Roc Nation and Bravado.

Under the partnership, the NFL Foundation will also auction off a custom Wilson football signed by the Halftime show performer with the proceeds going to the charity Feeding America.

The line, which was launched yesterday, includes T-shirts and hoodies designed by Warren Lotas and handcrafted varsity leather jacket from Jeff Hamilton and a custom black leather Wilson football branded with The Weeknd’s record label’s XO logo.

The NFL says it’s the most extensive product launch for a Super Bowl halftime show performer.

Super Bowl LV begins at 6:30 pm ET today.