The Weeknd launches Super Bowl LV merch

The Weeknd launches Super Bowl LV merchSunday, February 07, 2021
|
The Weeknd will release a Super Bowl-themed apparel line in collaboration with the NFL, Roc Nation and Bravado.
Under the partnership, the NFL Foundation will also auction off a custom Wilson football signed by the Halftime show performer with the proceeds going to the charity Feeding America.
The line, which was launched yesterday, includes T-shirts and hoodies designed by Warren Lotas and handcrafted varsity leather jacket from Jeff Hamilton and a custom black leather Wilson football branded with The Weeknd’s record label’s XO logo.
The NFL says it’s the most extensive product launch for a Super Bowl halftime show performer.
Super Bowl LV begins at 6:30 pm ET today.
