The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch lead AMA noms with 8 each

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch are the leading nominees for this year’s American Music Awards with eight apiece.

Both will compete for artiste of the year against Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift, it was announced Monday.

Megan Thee Stallion is the next leading nominee with five, including for new artiste of the year. Other contenders include Ricch, Lewis Capaldi, Doja Cat, DaBaby and Lil Baby.

This year’s ceremony will feature several new categories, including new rap and hip-hop honors and several new awards for Latin music.

This year’s ceremony will be held at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater and air live on ABC on Nov. 22.

Most music awards shows have foregone live audiences or moved performances outdoors as a precaution against the coronavirus. Many, like the BET Awards, Country Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards, have opted for a mix of live and pre-taped performances.

Several nominees were announced by Dua Lipa on Good Morning America.

Swift has the chance to extend her lead as the most awarded artist in AMA history — she already has 29 wins.

Swift, Bieber, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, DaBaby and Doja Cat all have four nominations apiece.