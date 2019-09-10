The Weeknd shocks fans with new haircut

The Weeknd left fans and social media in shock when he debuted his new hairstyle at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Canada on Monday.

In no time, social media users began comparing the singer to Lionel Richie. One user said: “Went from the weekend to the weekdays.”

For his film, Uncut Gems, the singer walked the red carpet rocking a low afro with a thin moustache.

The Canada-born singer has turned heads for his outrageous hairstyles such as his freeform locks, before he went to low fade in 2016.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Asbel Tesfaye, played himself in Uncut Gems. American actor Adam Sandler was his co-star. The film is set to be released on December 13.

— Written by Shania Hanchard