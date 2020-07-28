‘The Witcher’ prequel coming to Netflix

‘The Witcher’ prequel coming to NetflixTuesday, July 28, 2020
|
Popular Netflix
series
The Witcher: Blood Origin will be a six-part series, set 1,200 years before the events of the main series, and shot in the United Kingdom.
Netflix says the prequel “tell a story lost to time — the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”
It will tell the story of the Elven civilization before its fall and reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher, a magically-enhanced monster hunter.
Executive producer Declan de Barra said, “I’ve always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall. How vast swathes of knowledge are lost forever in such a short time, often compounded by colonization and a rewriting of history. Leaving only fragments of a civilization’s true story behind.”
No casting details or release date were revealed for the new series.
