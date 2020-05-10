Thee Stallion vs the Cat

Thee Stallion vs the CatSunday, May 10, 2020
Two of
music’s fastest rising stars will battle it out for the top spot on the
Billboard singles chart next week.
Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage’ remix and Doja Cat’s ‘Say So’ remix are all but shoo-ins for the top spot, however, the verdict is out on which up-and-comer will earn her first Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper on the May 16 chart.
‘Savage’ sits in the number four spot, but the Tik Tok-aided hit could hit the summit with as the Megan Thee Stallion cut got itself an enviable assist from Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé.
Although it ranks ahead of the Doja Cat release, ‘Savage’, and the remixed version, will have an uphill battle as ‘Say So’ also got itself a little help, from none other than the self-proclaimed Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj. Doja Cat’s release sits at number six on the Billboard chart, after hitting a peak one place higher the previous week.
According to Billboard, the Hot 100 blends all-genre US streaming, radio airplay and digital sales data.
The single that leads the chart will be revealed tomorrow, and will reflect streaming and sales tracking for the week ending May 7, and airplay week ending May 10.
- Related story: Beyoncé drops ‘Classy, bougie, ratchet’ playlist
‘Savage’ featuring Beyoncé was released on April 29 while the Nicki Minaj collab with Doja arrived May 1. Both tracks will see the results of their first full week of availability this week.
Regardless of which single tops the chart, it will spell history for at least one person as neither song’s lead has a Billboard Hot 100 topper, nor does Nicki Minaj, who has come close with 17 top 10 hits.
